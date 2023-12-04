Batched drinks are the easiest way to cater for a crowd!
If you’ve got a Christmas party or family gathering coming up (or if you’re on drinks duty for Christmas Day), mix up a batch of this.
Sangria really is one of the easiest drinks you can make - there’s no fancy equipment or faffing around required.
Just mix everything together in a big jug or pitcher, and chuck it in the fridge until you’re ready to serve.
I love the combination of orange and spice, so I’ve opted for Cointreau and fresh sliced orange, with cinnamon and star anise.
You can get creative with the fruit here - sliced apples are great, as are berries of any kind.
You can also swap out the Cointreau for your favourite liqueur; Chambord or amaretto would work beautifully.
Serve this in a big jug and let your guests serve themselves, or if you’re expecting some thirsty guests, pre-portion your glasses!
There’s nothing better than a chilled glass of sangria on a hot day - even more so when it’s got some festive flair!
Christmas Orange & Spice Sangria
Serves 6-8
Ingredients
- 1 x 750ml bottle red wine of choice
- 1 x 330ml bottle apple cider
- 90ml brandy
- 90ml Cointreau
- ¼ cup pure maple syrup
- 1 orange (skin on), thinly sliced
- ½ punnet blueberries
- Large handful fresh cherries, pits removed and halved
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 2 star anise
Method
- In a large jug or pitcher, mix together wine, apple cider, brandy, Cointreau and maple syrup to combine. Add fruit and spices and mix to distribute.
- Set in the fridge for 3 hours or overnight, to allow the flavours to develop and the drink to thoroughly chill. Serve chilled.
- Olivia Moore and her Taupō business That Green Olive offer recipe development, food photography - in studio or on-location - for restaurants and cafes, recipe video creation and social media content creation. Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com
