Sangria is an easy-to-prepare, crowd pleasing cocktail.

Batched drinks are the easiest way to cater for a crowd!

If you’ve got a Christmas party or family gathering coming up (or if you’re on drinks duty for Christmas Day), mix up a batch of this.

Sangria really is one of the easiest drinks you can make - there’s no fancy equipment or faffing around required.

Just mix everything together in a big jug or pitcher, and chuck it in the fridge until you’re ready to serve.

I love the combination of orange and spice, so I’ve opted for Cointreau and fresh sliced orange, with cinnamon and star anise.

You can get creative with the fruit here - sliced apples are great, as are berries of any kind.

You can also swap out the Cointreau for your favourite liqueur; Chambord or amaretto would work beautifully.

Serve this in a big jug and let your guests serve themselves, or if you’re expecting some thirsty guests, pre-portion your glasses!

There’s nothing better than a chilled glass of sangria on a hot day - even more so when it’s got some festive flair!

Christmas Orange & Spice Sangria

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

1 x 750ml bottle red wine of choice

1 x 330ml bottle apple cider

90ml brandy

90ml Cointreau

¼ cup pure maple syrup

1 orange (skin on), thinly sliced

½ punnet blueberries

Large handful fresh cherries, pits removed and halved

2 cinnamon sticks

2 star anise

Method

In a large jug or pitcher, mix together wine, apple cider, brandy, Cointreau and maple syrup to combine. Add fruit and spices and mix to distribute. Set in the fridge for 3 hours or overnight, to allow the flavours to develop and the drink to thoroughly chill. Serve chilled.

Olivia Moore and her Taupō business That Green Olive offer recipe development, food photography - in studio or on-location - for restaurants and cafes, recipe video creation and social media content creation. Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com

