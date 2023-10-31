Charred broccoli gives a smoky edge against creamy avocado.

I’m that person who must order the broccoli dish at a restaurant.

It’s one of my favourite vegetables (arguably my favourite); especially when it’s cooked hot and fast to get a nice char while still retaining its crunch.

I will argue my point that if you don’t like broccoli (and this goes for many other vegetables), it’s probably because you’ve never had it cooked the right way - so many of us had it boiled into mush as kids.

Let me completely revive your idea of broccoli with this dish - trust me: when you give it a nice char, the broccoli takes on a smoky, nutty taste that is so far from watery pungent mush.

A smoking hot pan is the only way I cook broccoli - simply because it’s the best way.

In this recipe, I use broccolini, which is like a cross between broccoli and kale, and has tender stems and slim florets.

You can use broccoli here - just make sure to cut it into small florets.

The broccolini is charred in a hot pan and dressed in a sweet chilli and tamarind sauce, which gives it a nice tang and, of course, sweetness.

It is then piled over a velvety avocado cream - a puree of avocado, coriander, lime and garlic.

I love the way these flavours complement each other.

Serve this as a showstopping side, or add an egg for a nutritious lunch.

I promise you’ll love cooking your veges this way!

Charred sweet chilli and tamarind broccolini with avocado, coriander and lime cream

Serves 2 as a side

Ingredients

2 Tbsp sweet chilli sauce, plus extra to serve

1 Tbsp lime juice

½ tsp tamarind concentrate (find this at Asian supermarkets)

½ tsp salt

1 Tbsp olive oil

150g broccolini (alternatively use broccoli, cut into small florets)

¼ cup roasted peanuts, chopped

Handful of fresh coriander, finely chopped

Finely grated lime zest, to garnish

For the avocado, coriander and lime cream:

1 large avocado

3 Tbsp olive oil

5g fresh coriander

1 small clove garlic

1 Tbsp lime juice

½ tsp lime zest

¼ tsp salt

Method

Start by making the avocado, coriander & lime cream. Scoop the flesh from the avocado and add to a food processor along with the remaining ingredients. Blend until smooth, add a little water if necessary; you want a yoghurt-like consistency. Chill while you cook the broccolini. Whisk together the sweet chilli sauce, lime juice, tamarind concentrate and salt in a small bowl. Set a large frying pan over high heat and add the oil. When hot, add the broccolini. Cook for 5-7 minutes, flipping halfway, until nice and charred. Turn heat down to low and add 1 Tbsp water to steam. Pour in the sweet chilli mixture and quickly toss to coat the broccoli. The sauce should thicken immediately. Remove from heat. Spread the avocado cream over your serving platter, and arrange the broccolini over top. Scatter over the chopped peanuts and coriander, and drizzle over a little sweet chilli sauce and olive oil. Sprinkle over the lime zest, season with salt and pepper and serve immediately.

