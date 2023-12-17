Nectarines, mozzarella and a spiced honey dressing combine to make for a flavour-packed salad.

Nectarines, mozzarella and a spiced honey dressing combine to make for a flavour-packed salad.

Every Christmas table needs a fresh and vibrant salad, and there’s no better occasion to celebrate new season stone fruit!

I adore their sweet juices, soft flesh and fiery hues.

They absolutely hit the spot when it comes to summertime cravings - with their satisfying bite, hydration and refreshment that is very much needed after time in the sun.

I love nectarines with honey - even more so with the Christmassy flavours of hazelnut, pistachio and spice.

Broccolini adds crunch and nuttiness, and fresh mozzarella and cannellini beans add mellow flavour and a soft, pillowy bite.

In this recipe, I char the nectarine, broccolini and corn - this adds a delicate smokiness reminiscent of the barbecue.

If you’ve already got the barbie going, you can cook them directly on your grill or hot plate; but it’s just as delicious done in a hot dry skillet, as I’ve done here.

Keep this recipe on hand for the festive season; it’s a real crowd-pleaser!

I wish everyone a safe and happy Christmas and new year.

Thanks to those who have cooked my recipes throughout 2023 (and those who have saved cut-outs!), and I look forward to sharing more delicious ideas in 2024!





Charred nectarine and broccolini salad with spiced honey dressing, fresh mozzarella and hazelnuts

Serves 4-6 as a side

Ingredients

200g corn kernels (fresh or frozen)

150g broccolini, cut into florets and stems cut into thirds

4 nectarines, pitted and sliced into 1cm wedges

2 large handfuls cos lettuce, torn

1x400g can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

125g fresh mozzarella, sliced

50g hazelnuts, toasted and roughly chopped

25g pistachios, chopped

Small handful fresh coriander, finely chopped

¼ tsp chilli flakes

For the dressing

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup red wine vinegar

2 Tbsp honey, gently warmed to liquefy

½ tsp salt

½ tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

Method

Lay your corn kernels on a clean tea towel and pat dry. Heat a large dry cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn kernels and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3-4 minutes until they develop char. Remove from the pan. Add 1 Tbsp olive oil to the pan, and add broccolini to the pan. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until lightly charred underneath. Remove from the pan - wipe the pan clean if need be. Finally, add the nectarine slices, on their side, to the pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes, flipping halfway, until lightly charred on both sides. Remove from the heat. To make the dressing, vigorously whisk all ingredients together until emulsified. To assemble, arrange cos lettuce leaves on your serving platter. Scatter over the cannellini beans, followed by the broccolini, corn, mozzarella and nectarine slices. Evenly drizzle over the dressing. Sprinkle over the hazelnuts, pistachios, coriander and chilli flakes. Season with salt and pepper. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

Olivia Moore and her Taupō business That Green Olive offer recipe development, food photography - in studio or on-location - for restaurants and cafes, recipe video creation and social media content creation. Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



