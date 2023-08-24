Cauliflower, carrot and almond curry. Photo / Olivia Moore - That Green Olive

This beautiful curry is fragrant, rich in flavour and incredibly nutritious. The sauce is based on almonds, carrot, tomato and coconut milk, which are cooked together and blended to make a silky sauce. Contrary to rich butter and cream-based curry sauces, this recipe is much healthier, yet still remains creamy and super rich in flavour.

To save on time, make the sauce in advance and simply add to the pan once the cauliflower is cooked. Use chicken or beef instead of cauliflower if you prefer - just make sure to adjust the cook time, so that your meat is cooked through before adding the sauce to the pan.

Add this cosy recipe to your meal prep this week!

Ingredients

Serves 3-4

● 4 Tbsp olive oil

● 1 onion, finely chopped

● 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

● 5g fresh ginger, finely grated

● 3 dried curry leaves

● 1 Tbsp ground turmeric

● 2 tsp garam masala

● 2 tsp ground coriander

● 2 tsp mustard seeds

● 1 tsp ground cumin

● 1 medium carrot, thinly sliced

● 1/4 cup roasted almonds, plus extra to serve

● 1 x 400g can tomatoes

● 1/2 cup coconut milk, plus extra to serve

● 2 Tbsp maple syrup or honey

● 2 tsp white vinegar

● 2 tsp salt

● 1/2 tsp chilli powder

● ½ small head cauliflower, cut into florets

Instructions

1. Heat 2 Tbsp oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic and ginger, and cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring, until fragrant.

2. Reduce heat to medium, then add spices and carrot, and cook for 7-10 minutes, stirring often, until carrot is beginning to soften. Watch that the spices don’t burn - if they get too toasted, add a splash of water.

3. Add the almonds and 1 cup of water. Simmer for 10 minutes, until almost all the liquid has dissolved. Transfer to a blender along with tomatoes, coconut milk, maple syrup or honey, vinegar, salt and chilli powder. Blend until smooth.

4. Wipe out your pan and return to the heat. Add remaining 2 Tbsp oil and set over medium high heat. Add cauliflower. Cook for 7 minutes, stirring often, until beginning to catch. Add the curry sauce along with 1 cup of water, and simmer until reduced by half - about 10-15 minutes.

5. Serve hot, drizzled with coconut milk and sprinkled with chopped roasted almonds.