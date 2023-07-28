When photographing this dish, I stood for a couple of minutes twirling the fork through these creamy noodles.
The sound of squidgy sauce-coated pasta swirling around was pretty mesmerising. ASMR material. If that’s not inviting enough - let alone its beautiful bright orange colour - this pasta is so quick and simple to make.
It’s a matter of cooking the sauce ingredients together and blending, then tossing through cooked pasta and sprinkling with bacon. So easy.
The sauce features miso, which gives it a beautiful, salty umami flavour.
To make this vegetarian, use vegetable stock instead of beef, and use chopped roasted almonds instead of bacon.
Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com.
Butternut and miso pasta with bacon
Serves three to four
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 large cloves of garlic, finely chopped
- ½ butternut squash (400 grams), peeled and cut into bite-sized chunks
- 1 tsp coriander seeds
- 1 ½ cups beef stock
- 1 Tbsp miso paste
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 tsp balsamic vinegar
- 200g linguine
- 100g diced bacon
- Handful of finely grated parmesan, to serve
- Handful of fresh rocket, torn, to serve
Method
- In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic, and cook for five minutes until it begins to brown.
- Add squash and coriander seeds, and stir to combine. Cook for seven to 10 minutes until squash is beginning to brown.
- Add beef stock and miso, and stir to combine. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to a simmer. Cover with a lid and cook for 10-15 minutes, until squash is tender. Blend until smooth, and allow to simmer for a few more minutes until your desired thickness is reached.
- Meanwhile, cook linguine according to packet directions. Drain.
- Heat a drizzle of oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Add bacon and cook, stirring often, for three to five minutes until nicely browned. Remove from heat.
- Add linguine to the squash sauce and toss to fully coat. Divide among bowls and top with the bacon, followed by a sprinkle of parmesan and rocket. Serve immediately.
Olivia Moore and her Taupō business That Green Olive offer recipe development, food photography - in studio or on-location - for restaurants and cafes, recipe video creation and social media content creation.