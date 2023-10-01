Buckwheat popcorn adds a crunch to this halloumi, beetroot and orange salad.

If you have a weakness for sweet and crunchy things (I do), then this salad is for you.

The caramelised buckwheat popcorn clusters resemble crunchy caramel popcorn - but in a more salad-suitable form, made with tangy pomegranate molasses and puffed buckwheat.

These sweet and crunchy clusters are sprinkled over beautiful beetroot, orange and fried halloumi, tied together with a pomegranate molasses dressing and fresh mint.

Together, these ingredients create a playful salad that boasts bright flavours and looks gorgeous on the table.

I’ve arranged it layered on a platter - this accentuates the contrast of bright colours and shapes.

It’s a real centrepiece of a salad!

You can find puffed buckwheat at Bin Inn or most bulk food stores.

Puffed spelt would also work great here.

This recipe makes more caramelised buckwheat popcorn than you’ll use in the salad - keep the rest in a container to snack on or sprinkle over your meals!

Ingredients

Serves three to four as a side

● 3 medium-sized beetroot (about 350g), peeled and halved

● 150g halloumi, thinly sliced

● 1 large orange, peeled and thinly sliced

● Small handful fresh mint leaves

For the dressing:

● ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

● 2 Tbsp pomegranate molasses

● 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

● 1/2 tsp cumin seeds

● 1/2 tsp salt

For the caramelised buckwheat popcorn:

● 50g puffed buckwheat

● 2 Tbsp pomegranate molasses

● 2 Tbsp sugar

● 1 tsp hulled tahini

● ½ tsp salt

Method

1. Bring a large saucepan of water to the boil. Add beetroot, cover with a lid and reduce heat to a simmer. Cook for 35 minutes, or until tender. Drain and allow to cool, before thinly slicing.

2. Meanwhile, to make the buckwheat popcorn clusters, preheat the oven to 180C and line a large baking tray with baking paper. Place puffed buckwheat in a medium bowl and set aside.

3. Combine pomegranate molasses, sugar and one tablespoon of water in a small saucepan over high heat. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Cook for two to three minutes, swirling often, until thickened. Remove from heat, then whisk in tahini and salt.

4. Immediately pour into the bowl with the buckwheat, and stir to fully combine. Spread the mixture thinly on to your prepared baking tray. Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until nicely golden and crisp. Allow to cool, before breaking into clusters.

5. To cook the halloumi, heat a generous drizzle of olive oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add halloumi slices and cook for four to five minutes on each side, until well-browned and crisp. Dry on paper towels.

6. To make the dressing, whisk together all ingredients in a small bowl to combine.

7. To assemble, arrange beetroot slices over a serving platter, followed by the orange slices and halloumi. Pour over the dressing. Immediately before serving, sprinkle over caramelised buckwheat popcorn (you won’t use all of the popcorn - store the leftovers in an airtight container for a delicious snack!) and mint leaves. Serve at room temperature.

Olivia Moore and her Taupō business That Green Olive offer recipe development, food photography - in studio or on-location - for restaurants and cafes, recipe video creation and social media content creation. Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com.

