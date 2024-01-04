Ram raid in Whangamatā overnight

Police said information from the public led to the alleged ram raiders' timely arrest. Photo / File

A sportswear store in Whangamatā was the target of a ram raid in the early hours of this morning.

The Waikato Herald understands the store involved to be Stirling Sports located on Port Rd, although police have not currently confirmed the location.

In 2022, police recorded 516 ram raids around the country.

Whangamatā Police said two people were arrested after calls of concern from the public.

In a statement, Police thanked the callers for their assistance.

Whangamatā Police would like to thank the public for their calls of concern, leading to the arrest of two people after a ram raid last night.

Police were called to Port Road at 1.10am following reports a store had been ram raided.

Stirling Sports in Port Rd, Whangamata. Photo / Google Maps

The alleged offenders, who were in a stolen vehicle, fled the scene.

Following information and assistance from the community, two males were located and arrested just before 6am.

One person is due in the Hamilton Youth Court today facing numerous charges, the second person has been referred to Youth Aid.





