Waikato Police are seeking witnesses after an aggravated robbery in Raglan on February 28.

The Bow St incident was reported to police about 2am on February 28.

A man wearing a grey hoodie, grey shorts and white shoes was picked up by a dark-coloured sedan from the bus stop at the intersection of Lorenzen Bay Rd and Main Rd about 6am.

Police want to speak to the driver who picked up a man from the intersection of Lorenzen Bay Rd and Main Rd at 6am on February 28. Image / Google

“We believe the information the [sedan] driver may be able to assist our investigation,” Police said.