Raglan Food Co continues to lift the vibe. Photo / Supplied

Raglan Food Co, best known for its vegan coconut yoghurt, just launched a new initiative to give its empty coconut cream steel drums new lives as braziers.

As a Certified Toitū Carbon Zero business, Raglan Food Co has a strong ethos around reuse and recycling, so they are always looking for ways to turn the waste created in their production process into useful resources.

Raglan Food Co’s new brand Reforged has created two different braziers, both with a pōhutukawa design as a nod to the numerous pōhutukawa trees found around Raglan, but over time they aim to develop more useful products that give the drums – otherwise destined for scrap-metal – a second life.

The two braziers are now available from 27 Bunnings stores across the country.

Raglan Food Co co-founder Tesh Randall says the company is thrilled about the cooperation with Bunnings.

“Having their support for what we’re trying to do around recycling means a lot to us,” she says.

Bunnings national buyer Guy Davies says the braziers were a” unique product with a great story”.

”We’re excited for our customers to see the new range, made locally and helping to reuse waste in an innovative way.”

Raglan Food Co co-founder Tesh Randall (centre) with the Bunnings team and a reforged brazier. Photo / Raglan Food Co

Raglan Food Co’s commitment to sustainability was also recognised at the recent Outstanding New Zealand Food Producer Awards where the company won the Outstanding Sustainability Award for a second time.

Judges Emily King and Fiona Stephenson say the company continues to raise the bar.

“It’s a leader in its sector and a shining light for others to follow. What stands out is its continuous innovation and commitment to the community... which includes products as well as other initiatives, such as wastewater treatment.”

The judges also highlighted Raglan Food Co’s social initiatives which include a staff profit share programme, a staff health and wellbeing fund, and a local community fund.

An example of their social initiatives is the Vibe Lifter Programme which highlights people that are lifting the vibe in their local community and making a real difference for people and the planet.

The inaugural Vibe Lifter Award winner Chelita Kahutianui o-te-Rangi Zainey.

All Vibe Lifter Award winners receive $2500 to support their mahi, plus a year’s supply of Raglan Food Co products.

The inaugural Vibe Lifter Award went to Chelita Kahutianui o-te-Rangi Zainey (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu, Ngāti Haua, Waitaha) who has spent the last decade helping people improve their well-being through breathwork, traditional rongoā (healing), and mirimiri (massage).

Chelita plans to use the $2500 grant for providing breathwork workshops in schools.

“To be able to share the secrets of breath with our rangatahi so they have this tool with them for life, a tool that helps them to navigate stress and anxiety, it’s such a powerful way to give back to them,” says Chelita.