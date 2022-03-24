With no government funding, the organisation Blind Low Vision NZ Guide Dogs relies only on the community's help during the appeal. Photo / Supplied

The freedom to leave our homes has been impacted by Covid for the last two years, but for many blind, deafblind and low vision New Zealanders, the freedom to roam safely and independently relies on the support of a guide dog.

It costs around $175,000 to raise, train and keep one guide dog in service and as the organisation receives no government funding, they are relying on the public during their annual Guide Dog Puppy Appeal this Friday and Saturday.

Hundreds of New Zealanders hope to be paired with a guide dog eventually, and to make this happen, Blind Low Vision NZ Guide Dogs hopes to raise $600,000 this year.

With the donations, Blind Low Vision NZ Guide Dogs breeds and trains the next generation of guide dogs so more blind, deafblind, and low vision New Zealanders can live their lives more independently.

Blind Low Vision NZ client Sue was born with an inherited eye condition called retinitis pigmentosa, causing her to have difficulty seeing at night. Over the years, her night blindness has evolved so much, she can now only see a pinprick of light in one eye.

After experiencing several close calls from her worsening eyesight, Sue realised she needed more than a white cane to keep her from getting into a serious accident.

Having labrador Yazz enabled Blind Low Vision NZ client Sue to continue her daily tasks and maintain voluntary positions on local health and disability organisations. Photo / Supplied

Having her labrador Yazz enabled Sue to continue her daily tasks and maintain voluntary positions on local health and disability organisations.

Says Sue: "It's the difference between a much smaller life spent largely at home, and the full life of independence that Yazz has given me. The amount of effort he goes to keep me safe is amazing."

Blind Low Vision NZ chief executive John Mulka says every donation at the appeal counts. "With no government funding, we rely purely on the community's help. We are committed to delivering guide dogs to blind, deafblind, and low vision New Zealanders to enable them the opportunity to live a full and independent life."

To donate online and learn more about Blind Low Vision NZ's Guide Dog Puppy Appeal, click here.