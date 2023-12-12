The Puahue Hall project tight five, from left: committee members Sarah Lee, Rachel Downard, Jennie Macky and Sarah Storey (right) with volunteer project manager Allan Scott. Photo / Leah Hoskin Photography

A task which would have daunted many rural community groups was completed recently which has resulted in a new lease of life for the Puahue Community Hall.

It is the result of six years of consulting, planning, fundraising and building by a small, but dedicated, team - with a global pandemic, lockdowns, building material shortages and spiralling costs thrown in.

But for the core team of Rachel Downard, Sarah Storey, Sarah Lee and Jennie Macky it simply had to be done, and done to budget.

The four women, plus Lisa Sharp, Katie Latimer and Amy English, formed the Puahue Hall Project Committee - tasked with bringing the community hall back from a state of comparative disrepair to a multi-functional and valued community facility.

The project got under way in 2017 when the hall was still in its original state and was considered not fit for purpose.

The newly remodelled and refurbished Puahue Hall on opening day. Project committee members are hoping for a donation of a suitable piece of timber to create an impressive sign for the hall. Photo / Leah Hoskin Photography

It was becoming too small for the school, one of the main users, had some structural issues, which as it turns out were even worse than originally thought, had an internal toilet facility that was falling through the floor, and spaces that were not connected or useful.

Looking at the history of the hall, it was not a surprise that work needed to be done. The question was how much work and at what cost?

Puahue Hall history

Long-time Puahue resident John Robinson looked back at the hall’s past.

The most notable fact, that would have contributed to some of the deterioration, was that the hall had been shifted by locals from its original site 3km to the south to its current location in 1986.

The Puahue Community Hall was built in 1934-35 next to the Puahue School, which at that time was on Puahue Rd near the intersection with Parawera Rd, and was the hub of the community.

Robinson said the next few years were dominated by World War II and many local men gave their lives to this effort.

The district’s Roll of Honour is still displayed in the hall.

“After the war, the area saw an influx of new settlers to the community, mainly farmers and many of them benefiting from the government’s ballot scheme,” he said.

“This is when my family came here, settling in the Paeparahi area right beside the Ellicott Block School that had been set up in 1936.”

The school was closed in the early 1950s with the kids from the area moved to Puahue School, walking or riding horses some distance each day.

Major strengthening work was needed for the trusses and then a new iron roof was installed.

At this time the hall’s supper room became the second classroom due to the increase in roll numbers.

Before long a new school was being planned and the current Puahue School was opened in 1958. The old school was closed but the hall stayed behind.

By the mid-1980s the need for a hall for the school to use was recognised and the community swung into action.

Puahue Community Hall was owned by the people and administered by a hall committee.

Neighbouring farmer Robert Keiller sold the committee the land for $1 and John Bryant purchased the old site.

Fundraising events were held to get the necessary money together and the hall was cut in half and transported in two bits.

Working bees were held to bring the hall up to standard.

It was an inspired decision and has seen the hall once again become an integral part of the Puahue community - hosting school events, social events, farming events and all manner of creative endeavours.

What was becoming apparent by the 2010s was the need for refurbishment or replacement to improve the standard.

Leadership from Puahue School

While the school was a major user, it was restricted in the funds it could provide because the hall was not a Ministry of Education building.

The PTA had taken the initiative of organising the Around our Table Cookbook - a locally produced collaboration of recipes with 100 per cent of the proceeds benefiting the hall.

Downard was on the PTA and says it was a way for the school community to contribute towards costs without breaking any ministry rules.

But it wasn’t enough.

Puahue Hall received new doors and a deck.

From the PTA and community, a project committee was formed, and an initial assessment identified $80,000 - $100,000 was needed just to bring the hall up to standard structurally, and that would not have provided any extra benefits such as more space and better facilities.

“We could have spent the money and for most people there would have been no change,” says Downard.

“It would have been safe but looked more-or-less the same.”

A community meeting was held to gauge public opinion and the overwhelming desire was to keep our hall.

The next stage was to investigate a rebuild or undertake a refurbishment.

The rebuild cost at the time was $1.2 million and the refurbishment $500,000 - so the plan was formed.

With all the setbacks the cost rose to $750,000 - and that was the target the committee set about raising.

Downard says they had meetings with major funders to check eligibility and criteria and found them enormously helpful.

“They made it possible for us to be successful,” she says.

The project was made possible by the Lotteries Community Facilities Fund, Gallagher Charitable Trust, Trust Waikato, Waikato Farmers Trust, Grass Roots and Trust Waikato - as well as $100,000 from the cookbook project and ongoing support from the Puahue Stock Scheme.

“We can keep our doors open thanks to the scheme,” says Downard.

Locals donate calves, food, grazing, money for goods and their services to the scheme, with proceeds topping up the hall coffers.

Modern facility

The aim was to achieve as much as possible with the finite budget, bringing the hall into the 21st century but maintaining the original charm.

Rachel says this could not have been achieved without the amazing support of builder Kelvin Lalich and his company KLB.

“They solved problems, found solutions to evolving situations and did fantastic work,” she says.

She also paid credit to local Allan Scott, who saved the group a huge amount of money by volunteering his expertise to be the project manager.

“The project was amazingly smooth, thanks mainly to Allan and Kelvin.”

The aim was to have a low-maintenance hall that the community could look after and that would last many years, create more space to accommodate the school and larger groups, bring the toilets and kitchen up to standard and utilise the room behind the stage.

Structural roof work also had to be undertaken and while new iron wasn’t in the budget, KLB called in a favour and had new iron supplied at no cost.

The internal toilets made way for more floor space and an outside block was constructed.

The team says it is more practical for hall and site users and was a better option than removing the stage, which was also considered but not popular.

An otherwise disused space was turned into a useful meeting room and backstage area.

An old room behind the stage was given a new lease of life for use as a meeting room and extra small space.

The hall was relined internally to look more modern but retain some old-world charm.

It is wrapped in a large deck, with ramp access, and one side has large opening doors added for indoor/outdoor flow and to allow for better ventilation.

Still on the wish-list is a cover over the kitchen, toilet and back ramp area, air conditioning/ heating, sealed carpark, security system and bollards to prevent unwanted vehicle access to the area.

Hall well used

As well as being regularly used by the school, Puahue Community Hall is a base for Te Awamutu Cycling Club, Jump Jam and Puahue Stock Scheme and is used for PTA events and fundraisers and by Puahue Playcentre.

The hall committee also envisages more private hire now the facility is more attractive and user-friendly.

Fundraising for the wish-list items will continue, as will funding options to keep money in the bank to maintain the hall and surrounds.

Opening day

Project committee members were excited to host the opening day and hand the hall back to the community.

The day opened with a blessing from iwi kaumātua and included event included guest speakers and performances from school students.

Puahue School students performing at the hall's reopening event. Photo / Leah Hoskin Photography

A cake-cutting signified the official opening, followed by food and socialising to celebrate the milestone.

The hall committee invites anyone from the community who wishes to assist with any part of the project to get in touch.

Sarah Storey (021 935 673) takes care of bookings and Jennie Macky (021 326042) takes care of the Puahue Stock Scheme, or email puahuehall@gmail.com or look up and message Friends of Puahue Hall on Facebook.

