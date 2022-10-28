From left: Jared Wooldridge, Janine Swainson, Isabella Falconer and Nick Hall in One Night in Lockdown. Photo / Supplied

The Details

What: One Night in Lockdown, by Owen Mooney

When: November 3, 4, and 5

Where: Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

Tickets: $20 from themeteor.co.nz

CONTENT WARNING: R18 - suitable for mature audiences. This show contains coarse language and references to sexual violence and suicide.

Veteran Hamilton playwright and director Owen Mooney put last year's Covid lockdown time to good use - by writing a new stage play.

Based on the relationship of two couples, Mooney began writing the script of One Night in Lockdown last August as part of a local writers group.

"I wanted to explore dysfunctional characters in a way inspired by [American playwright] Edward Albee. Characters of this kind can be both entertaining and sad. Their existence demands that they have confronting backstories, and these work themselves out during the play.

"As these experiences become shared, conflict occurs, and characters are changed, for better or worse.''

By April, the first draft was ready for a read-through with local actors Janine Swainson and Jared Wooldridge (Jason and Louisa) and Nick Hall and Isabella Falconer playing the parts of Gabriel and Isabella.

The lives of the couples begin to unravel when they find themselves trapped together in a house as Kirikiriroa goes into lockdown.



Jason and Louisa arrive home somewhat worse for wear. Jason discovers Louisa has invited his new colleague Gabriel and his wife Jessica (Nick Hall and Isabella Falconer) to stay in their lockdown bubble. Tensions build when the visitors arrive with their baby.

For each of the characters, Mooney has created realistic and tragic past experiences, each of which is recognisable today by simply following the news.

"In real life, some people can be dealing with more than one quite-intense issue from their pasts. I have tried to illustrate that breakthroughs in honesty and communication can be painful and require courage, but acceptance and love can bring growth and healing,'' he says.