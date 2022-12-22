Fundraising events co-ordinator Kate Mason is excited to announce the return of the iconic community fundraiser Relay For Life. Photo / Supplied

Relay For Life will make a welcome return to Claudelands in Hamilton on Saturday, March 11, after taking a break this year due to Covid restrictions.

Cancer Society fundraising event co-ordinator Kate Mason says the charity was “hugely disappointed” when Relay For Life 2022 was unable to go ahead as planned.

“Relay For Life is our second-largest fundraiser after Daffodil Day. It’s crucial for us because the funds raised allow us to provide practical support to people with cancer, like transport, counselling and frozen meals to help ease the burden during an especially difficult time for families.

The evening candlelight ceremony remembers loved ones lost to cancer. Photo / Supplied

“We were really fortunate to have some dedicated supporters who chose to relay on their local streets and parks instead. But the magic of Relay For Life is the sense of community spirit and camaraderie that happens when people come together for a common cause.”

Relay For Life is an inspirational and fun team event to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds for the Cancer Society.

Team members take turns moving a relay baton around the track for 12 hours while enjoying a festival atmosphere of music and fun activities.

Mason says Relay For Life is a fixture on many participants’ calendars with people returning year after year to be part of the feel-good event.

Cancer survivors traditionally lead the way as the Relay For Life starts. Photo / Supplied

It will be the fourth time the event is held at Claudelands. But with the historic Grandstand under repairs, Mason is excited by the possibilities of using other spaces at the venue that will give the event a whole new look and feel.

What won’t change is the moving opening ceremony, which is dedicated to people who have experienced cancer, and the evening candlelight ceremony to remember loved ones.

“There’s nothing quite like circling the track as the sun goes down and seeing all the beautiful decorated candle bags in memory of loved ones lighting the way — it’s a really special moment.”

● Relay For Life will run on Saturday, March 11, at Claudelands in Hamilton. Register a team today at www.relayforlife.org.nz