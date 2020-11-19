Pop-up shop teaches digital marketing

Rocketspark chief executive Grant Johnson. Photo / Supplied

A digital pop-up shop will host an event from next week at the Auaha Design Space in Hamilton's Garden Place to guide people and businesses through the digital world.

As the Covid-19 pandemic and advances in technology change the way of doing business, digital presence becomes more and more important, say the organisers of the event which runs From November 23 to 27.

The collaboration between Rocketspark, Hamilton Central Business Association and Hamilton City Council will offer a range of seminars and workshops to help Waikato businesses with constructive digital knowledge.

The sessions focus on five key topics: websites, marketing, business, finance and Google.

Rocketspark chief executive Grant Johnson says: "The workshops and seminars are designed to cater for beginners through to those with some existing knowledge, who want to upskill in particular areas."

General manager of the Hamilton Central Business Association, Vanessa Williams, says the pandemic is far from over, so businesses need to start thinking about this.

Hamilton City Council's transformation manager Aileen Carlisle agrees: "A digital presence is essential for businesses to be sustainable in this challenging environment."

She highlights the council's interest for Hamilton to be a city where people thrive.

"So, we want to create opportunities to make sure Hamilton is an attractive place for businesses to succeed. Initiatives like the Digital Pop-up just do that."

Seminars are free to attend while two-hour workshops are $99. Businesses also have the opportunity to get one-on-one advice as there will also be a drop-in marketing and website help desk.

For more information visit digitalpopup.co.nz