Proper gear, including a kayak or paddleboard like this one, could be the difference between life and death this summer.

By Senior Sergeant Andy Livingstone, Taupō police

Often in families and groups, we use the term “tough love”, meaning that we communicate or do something to put a clear and decisive boundary, expectation or consequence in place for the sake of those we care about or whom we extend our guardianship to.

The purpose of this article is to share some tough love and to provide some boundaries and expectations around the Waikato River to those who enjoy the river float.

In this case, the river provides the consequence and, unfortunately, those consequences don’t appear to be enough to motivate some people to plan and manage their river float experience responsibly.

Yesterday, police led a rescue on the river, where 14 people who were on a river float needed to be taken to safety.

Other river users raised the alarm out of concern for the group who needed help.

The group in question comprised children, young people and adults, who were not adequately prepared and did not have the right equipment with them.

Six police staff, as well Coastguard, a jet ski and a boat responded to bring them to safety.

The group needed assessment for hypothermia; several had lowered body temperatures but thankfully none required hospitalisation.

Year after year, we as police respond to water rescue jobs like this on the Waikato River.

The most common factors are that those who require rescuing have underestimated the flow and current of the river, and do not have the appropriate equipment and a plan.

Time and time again, those people are on inflatable pool toys, thinly disguised as flotation devices.

If you own or use a private pool, with proper supervision, then fill your boots and buy as many pink flamingos, noodles, swans or any other toy you like; however, they have no place on the Waikato River.

When thinking about a river float, understand the gravity of what you are doing.

This is not a fun park water ride, with safety checks and balances, monitored by staff and CCTV.

This is a river with changeable flow and current, and natural obstacles such as rocks and trees.

The strength of the current and eddies are deceiving.

Before you enter the water, you need to take responsibility for yourself and those you love.

Life vests, use of a proper raft or kayak, phone in a dry bag and appropriate clothing such as wetsuits should be on the list.

The consequences of under-preparation can be huge.

After navigating all the other risks in life, driving safely, going to the gym to ward off a coronary, and drinking turmeric lattes for your circulation, there is a real probability that you may die from drowning or hypothermia if you entrust your life to a pool toy on the Waikato River.

Previously, I have written media articles about this very topic, in very “corporate speak”.

Now is the time for some tough love and caring bluntness.

I have spent my career dealing with the fatal consequences of accidents.

Like other police staff I have had the job of telling families their loved one is dead, I have taken children and adults to the mortuary in body bags and then arranged for a pathologist to conduct a post-mortem examination of their bodies.

Like all police staff, I feel the pain and see the trauma.

I do not talk about lattes and going to the gym to make light of death and tragedy, but unfortunately whānau, the message isn’t getting through.

If you are aware of anyone intending to complete the river float, or it’s on your list this summer, then please understand the risk you are taking.

Hopefully, it is only some tough love I am offering you this summer and not condolences.

