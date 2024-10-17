“Other boaties in the area then reported the vessel had capsized and all seven people were on shore.”

A boat carrying seven men failed to close its Kawhia bar crossing report with Coastguard at 8am on Thursday.

The statement said Coastguard Raglan volunteers onboard two rescue water craft and Joe Hawke Rescue headed south to Kawhia, with the first volunteers arriving about 8.30am.

“Thankfully, the group of men on the boat had ... reached a beach near Opapaka Point where Coastguard volunteers triaged the group and provided initial first aid,” the statement said.

The six men were taken to Kawhia where they were assessed by ambulance.

“One of the men received a minor head injury and was treated at the scene,” the statement said.

Another man was transported to hospital by helicopter for leg injuries.

The rest of the men were cold but uninjured.

Hato Hone St John was notified of a water incident at 9.08am.

“One helicopter, two ambulances, one Primary Response in a Medical Emergency responder and one first responders unit attended,” the spokesperson said.

“Two patients were transported to Waikato Hospital, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition, by ambulance.”

A Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesperson confirmed one helicopter and crew was dispatched to Kawhia and assisted on the scene.

The police statement said the men were “well prepared” in case of an emergency and had activated their Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon.

“Police would like to use this opportunity to remind the public to prepare for any possible situation that may occur in the water,” the statement said.

Police urge anyone going near water, no matter the skill level, to take the basic precautions to keep themselves safe in case something goes wrong.

Boating safety precautions:

Always wear a lifejacket when boating or fishing, and have a phone in a waterproof bag to put inside your lifejacket, so it is always with you.

Tell someone where you are going and when you will come back – this can be crucial information for searchers.

Be aware of your surroundings and the potential dangers – check the local marine weather forecast before you go and expect both weather and water state changes.

Police urge people to change their mindset from ‘It won’t happen to me’ to ‘What if it does?’

