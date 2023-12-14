Taupō police want to celebrate the festive season safely, just like everyone else. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

OPINION

As rapidly as the Ironman event swept through our town recently, Saint Nick is about to do the same.

In last year’s Christmas article, I shared some holiday safety tips covering everything from life jackets to locking doors, looking out for neighbours and asking for help if the festive season gets too much.

Twelve months on, these are still valid messages, so I have rinsed them and will now repeat.

First, let’s talk people movers and espresso.

While driving a police vehicle through our town the other week, I observed a people mover van parked outside a store.

On it, adhered by way of a sticker, were the letters FTP.

Being an experienced police officer and ‘an espresso always half full’ type of officer, you will not be surprised that my first thought was, “Isn’t that nice? FTP must mean ‘For the People’.”

Maybe that’s what happens when you have extra seats; you always think of others first.

As I cast my eyes back to my cup holder and noticed my reusable coffee cup was, in fact, completely drained of espresso, I had the sudden thought that maybe FTP stood for something else; something quite negative towards myself and all others who serve our community as police officers.

I have often been asked how we, as officers, cope with the abuse and aggression we face in our role.

Before I share how we do, let me share another recent experience from the front line.

Same, same but different.

This one is about motorcycles and helicopters.

One of our officers was on duty when a motorcyclist rode past, pulled the finger and headed off at speed.

This person was identifiable as they were not wearing a helmet.

About a week later, the same officer and the same motorcyclist met at the scene of an accident.

This person required a helicopter flight to hospital to save their life.

Again, no helmet and this time, significant injuries including missing body parts and serious fractures that a helmet may have prevented.

I read once that karma is the consequence of decisions that you make, however, that is a personal comment and not a police position.

The police view is that the Land Transport Act states you must wear a helmet while on a motorcycle and abide by the road rules.

Our oath and sworn powers require us to uphold the Land Transport Act so that everyone is safe as per the intent of this legislation.

So how do we as police cope or view the abuse we receive?

What do we really think when we are given the one-fingered salute, or offered an offensive opinion via stickers on a people mover van?

And what does any of this have to do with a Christmas safety message from police?

In simple terms, we view abuse and aggression towards us as an own goal.

Some police officers own people movers, some own motorcycles.

Quite a lot of us drink espresso.

We uphold the law because it’s your law and your community and we are just like you.

As officers, we are all subject to the consequences of our decisions both on and off duty.

Like you, we are subject to the Land Transport Act and all other laws which govern our community.

So, what is my Christmas safety message this year?

Whether it’s karma or the Crimes Act, tap into whatever motivates you to do what is right by you and the community.

Be safe in your homes, on the roads, in the lake, when out socialising or camping, not because the police said to, but because you care about yourself and others.

Know that there are consequences for your decisions, whether it’s the Summary Offences Act or Accident and Emergency.

Finally, try not to score an own goal; aggression and abuse says more about you than us.

If abusing me or my colleagues is your thing, then at least do it in style and be original, with how I drink espresso I probably will take it as a compliment.

Stay safe and enjoy the festive season.





