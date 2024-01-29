Police seek information on Whatawhata car crash

Police are seeking information about a crash in Whatawhata.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash that happened at about 7.50pm on Saturday night, January 27, on State Highway 23 near Whatawhata, west of Hamilton.

A Police spokesperson said the crash involved a black Toyota hatchback and a black Skoda.

“Several people heard, witnessed or came upon the crash and Police wish to thank them for rendering assistance to the parties involved, one of whom was critically injured in the crash.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the black Toyota hatchback involved, driving east from Raglan towards Hamilton, before the crash.

“If you saw the vehicle prior to the crash or have any information that may assist Police with our investigation please contact Police either by calling105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘UpdateReport’. Reference file number 240128/2773. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111.”









Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



