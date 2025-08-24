Police seek help to find missing Hamilton man Aydan, last seen on August 17

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Aydan, who has been reported missing from the Chartwell area in Hamilton.

The 39-year-old was reported missing on August 19 after he was last seen on August 17 at a Snell Drive address.

He is likely to still be in the Hamilton area, however, he could be in the wider Waikato area or branching towards Bay of Plenty, police said.

He could be driving a grey 2016 Mazda Ute with registration QYA209, police said.