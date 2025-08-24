Advertisement
Police seek help to find missing Hamilton man Aydan, last seen on August 17

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Aydan, who has been reported missing from the Chartwell area in Hamilton.

The 39-year-old was reported missing on August 19 after he was last seen on August 17 at a Snell Drive address.

He is likely to still be

