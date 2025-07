Surge for fantasy books, Applications per job ad fall 2% and Rising segregation in NZ prisons.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police are looking for Carlos Edmonds.

He has a warrant for his arrest in relation to an ongoing investigation and is believed to be in the Waikato region, police said.

If you have seen Edmonds or have any information that may assist in locating him, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250704/1233.