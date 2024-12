Police are responding to reports of a firearm being seen at a residential address on Massey St in Hamilton.

Police are responding to reports of a firearm being seen at a residential address on Massey St in Hamilton.

Police are responding to reports of a firearm being seen at a residential address on Massey St in Hamilton.

Armed police have been sighted on Massey St, near Frankton School.

A police spokesperson said police were responding to reports of a firearm being seen at that location.

Nearby Frankton School is in lockdown.

According to the school’s website, the school has gone into lockdown due to police presence outside the school.