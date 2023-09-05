Police have issued several appeals for information following sightings of Tom Phillips over the past couple of months.

Waikato Police investigating an aggravated robbery in Te Kūiti from May have now obtained a warrant to arrest Tom Phillips.

“Recent developments in our ongoing inquiries have led police to charge Mr Phillips with aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding and unlawfully possessing a firearm,” said Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders.

In May, police appealed for information after two people entered a bank on Rora St, Te Kūiti, and demanded cash.

Both were armed and fled the scene on a black, farm-style motorbike.

Armed offenders fleeing the scene of an aggravated robbery in Te Kūiti on a black, farm-style motorbike.

“We are yet to identify the other person involved,” said Saunders.

“Police have been seeking to speak with Mr Phillips for some time.

“We urge the public to report any sightings of Mr Phillips to police on 111 quoting file number 230516/7295.”

Alternatively, you can contact police via the dedicated email address op.curly@police.govt.nz

“We also urge people not to take action themselves as Mr Phillips potentially still has firearms in his possession,” said Saunders.

Additionally, police remain concerned about the welfare of Phillips’ three children, who were officially reported as missing in December 2021.

“If you have any information that may help us in locating them, please get in contact,” said Saunders.

“Police would like to thank the public for the information received so far which has been invaluable for our ongoing inquiries.”