Police are still investigating an incident in which a car careened more than 10 metres down a bank in the Coromandel two weeks ago.

Police said they were aware of the vehicle on State Highway 25, near Ōpoutere, but a crash had not been reported. Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) confirmed there was no one at the scene when they arrived.

A police spokesperson said they were still trying to establish what happened, “but my assumption is nobody was seriously injured”.

Fire and Emergency Whangamatā Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Nigel Airey confirmed he attended the incident, about a fortnight ago, either on a Friday or Saturday evening, and any occupants that may have been in the vehicle had left the scene.

Fenz taped the area off, he said.