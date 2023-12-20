Coromandel locals party in the streets as holidaymakers return, Nicola Willis holds the former finance minister accountable and disposable vapes go up in smoke under new regulations in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Cambridge Police have seized four motorcycles belonging to members of the Greazy Dogs motorcycle gang.

A police spokesperson said the motorcycles were impounded following two instances where gang members allegedly failed to stop for police.

“Police signalled gang members to stop on two occasions earlier this month after observing them riding their motorcycles in a reckless and intimidating manner.

“On both occasions, the gang members failed to stop for police when signalled to do so.

“The gang members were not pursued, due to the dangerous way they were riding their bikes, however follow-up enquiries were carried out.”

The follow-up enquiries resulted in the execution of several search warrants at properties between Cambridge and Kihikihi this week, the spokesperson said on December 21.

Following those search warrants, four Harley Davidson motorcycles belonging to Greazy Dogs members were seized and impounded.

“Cambridge Police will not tolerate the reckless and aggressive behaviour on our roads that we observed from these gang members,” Sergeant Benjamin Joll said.

“Even if we are unable to apprehend the people responsible at the time, we will undertake whatever follow-up enquiries are necessary to hold these offenders to account.”









Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



