Police continue search for missing Travis

Waikato Herald
Quick Read

Police are continuing the search for 24-year-old Travis, who has been missing since January 17.

According to a police statement, Travis travelled from Wellington to the Waikato region, where his vehicle was located burned out on a Tolley Rd farm in Ngāroma on January 18.

“Police coordinated a search of the area where his vehicle was located, utilising search and rescue staff,” police said.

“Private searches have also been carried out by family and friends.”

Police said some personal items belonging to Travis were found during the search of the area but there have been no sightings of Travis since he was last seen.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen or heard from Travis since January 17.

“We are also asking anyone in the wider Ngāroma area to check farm buildings, huts and any CCTV footage.”

If anyone has any information that could help police enquiries they are asked to visit https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or call 105, using the reference number 250119/4439.

