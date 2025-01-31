President Trump blames diversity hires after deadly Washington DC plane crash and public servants report high workloads following job cuts. Video / NZ Herald

Police are continuing the search for 24-year-old Travis, who has been missing since January 17.

According to a police statement, Travis travelled from Wellington to the Waikato region, where his vehicle was located burned out on a Tolley Rd farm in Ngāroma on January 18.

“Police coordinated a search of the area where his vehicle was located, utilising search and rescue staff,” police said.

“Private searches have also been carried out by family and friends.”

Police said some personal items belonging to Travis were found during the search of the area but there have been no sightings of Travis since he was last seen.