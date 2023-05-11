Don't park where you'll be in someone else's way, or you may run foul of the city council parking team. Photo / NZME

Don't park where you'll be in someone else's way, or you may run foul of the city council parking team. Photo / NZME

Hamilton City Council’s parking team will be keeping an eye on streets around busy sports grounds this winter to ensure everyone is playing by the parking rules, especially on weekends.

Anyone not being a good sport and parking inconsiderately is likely to find themselves offside with local residents and the parking team.

In particular, don’t park across driveways, footpaths, on grass verges, on broken yellow lines or no-stopping areas such as bus stops, says city transportation director Gordon Naidoo.

“Remember, it’s illegal to park on a cycle lane. Cycle lanes are for bikes, not overflow parking. Basically, don’t park where you’ll be in someone else’s way, like jamming up the end of a cul-de-sac,” he says.

Don't park across driveways, footpaths, grass verges, on broken yellow lines or no stopping areas. Photo / NZME

The city council is reminding people to be courteous and sensible when parking at winter sports fixtures.

Parents, coaches and supporters are asked to be good sports behind the wheel as well as on the sidelines as the number of people driving to weekend games increases.

“Our sports grounds get busy over winter, which puts pressure on the neighbouring streets with a lot more vehicles in the area,” says Naidoo.

“Inappropriate or illegal parking compromises the safety of other road users and pedestrians and adds to congestion. Parking on footpaths makes access difficult for many people, particularly those using mobility scooters.

“We’re all in this together as a city. Let’s play as a team by showing a bit of courtesy and parking safely,” says Naidoo.

Members of the council’s parking team will monitor parking at some of the busiest sports park neighbourhoods, with an initial focus on education.

Naidoo says the sports community can help by carpooling, walking, catching the bus or cycling to nearby matches, or by leaving enough time to park appropriately nearby and walk to the venue.

Hamilton City Council’s Park Smarter rules:

● Park safely at all times

● Watch out for children, people on bikes and on foot

● Don’t park on grass verges, broken yellow lines, traffic islands, or no-stopping areas

● Keep clear of driveways, footpaths, shared paths or cycle lanes

● Park at least 6 metres from an intersection

● Park in cul-de-sacs in a way that allows vehicles to turn

● Walk, bike, bus or carpool if you can.



