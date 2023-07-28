Erin Connolly and Zahida M’Raiagh are the owners of Hamilton flower boutique Wild River and Co, and are making an effort to reduce waste. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Erin Connolly and Zahida M’Raiagh are the owners of Hamilton flower boutique Wild River and Co, and are making an effort to reduce waste. Photo / Hamilton City Council

The owners of Hamilton florist Wild River and Co, Erin Connolly and Zahida M’Raiagh, have been blooming in their sustainability efforts.

While the floristry industry appears green and natural at first sight, it actually generates a lot of waste: Offcuts, flowers that don’t get sold and bouquet wrapping paper are only a few examples.

Erin and Zahida say they care about the planet and think it’s important to do their bit to preserve it.

“A lot of what we source comes from nature. We want to look after that environment so we can continue to provide a natural product and maintain as much beauty as we can,” Erin says.

The women are doing their best to purchase fresh flowers that are in season from growers in the Waikato.

“Everything comes in a bucket, with no plastic packaging. We return the bucket for new blooms and keep that going for as long as the season allows,” Erin says.

Fresh flowers that don’t get sold, or have passed their fresh point, will be dried and used in special arrangements Erin and Zahida make themselves. Fresh flower offcuts are separated from general waste for composting.

The duo also sources recycled paper to wrap bouquets and reuse large tins, donated by customers and local schools, for floral arrangements. Scrap paper is saved and used as packing to protect couriered items.

“We are really proud of what we have done so far to grow and change, and be more sustainable within the floristry industry, and will continue to do this,” Erin says.

Their efforts don’t go unnoticed: “Customers appreciate us doing our bit to function in a more sustainable way, especially with the tins and how we use them. That’s something we have been doing since we started five years ago.”