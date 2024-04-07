The mountain bikers overflow carpark on Sainsbury Rd in Pirongia has been upgraded.

Pirongia Mountain Bike Park’s overflow carpark at the top of Sainsbury Rd has received a much-needed makeover.

The project was a joint effort between Waipā District Council’s community services, property and transport teams.

The upgrade included a sealed surface, creating a more accessible space for all users.

Waipā District Council community services manager Brad Ward said the improvements would allow for all vehicle access, with less risk of getting stuck in the mud.

“[Previously] only four-wheel drive vehicles [could] drive on the clay surface in wet weather.

“Pirongia is already a popular spot for mountain biking and we hope this upgrade will enable more visitors to the maunga.”

The carpark upgrades formed part of other improvement works in the area, such as the reinstatement of bike tracks on the mountain in partnership with the Pirongia Mountain Bike Club.

This overflow carpark was established four years ago, due to the popularity of the park. Once complete, this carpark will allow for up to 10 spaces.

The upgrades would add to the existing 10 car-parks at the top of the road.