The Landls have experience in hospitality and event management, and also dabble in endurance racing themselves.
Torben said the event was a celebration of Taupō’s lakefront and the people who move along it, including runners, walkers, and families.
“We’ve put this together so others can experience our beautiful local Taupō region, too and experience that joy of getting outdoors.”
Rochelle added some people were travelling to the event from out of town, while some participants were local.
“Social sports running events are a great way for communities to interconnect in a healthy way.”
Some of the more familiar runners (and voices) taking part in the event are broadcasters Matt Heath, Dom Harvey and Matty Mclean.
There is also a special kids version of the Pillar to Pou eventfor children aged 4 to 15. The distances are either a quarter, halfor full lap of the course.
Entries are still open, but online registrations have closed. To enter, visit the team at Two Mile Bay Sailing Club until 7pm tonight or from 7am to 9am tomorrow.
For more information visit the event website at pillartopou.com or their Instagram and Facebook page.
- The inaugural Pillar to Pou takes place on Saturday, June 7, at 10am in Taupō.
- Participants can take on the full six-hour challenge solo or as a team of 2–6 people, relay-style.
- The 7.3km lakefront loop requires full laps before switching runners. In the final hour, half laps (3.65km) count toward the total.
- All participants receive a custom-designed finisher’s medal, with awards presented to category winners.
- There will also be a special kids event starting at 8am for children aged 4 to 15 with age-appropriate distances, either a quarter, half or full lap of the course.
- Dedicated warm-up and recovery zones, as well as hydration and nutrition stations, are available to participants.
- The event hub at Two Mile Bay Sailing Club will include live entertainment, and food and drinks.