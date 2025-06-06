Pillar to Pou will take place in Taupō this weekend. Photo / Christopher Kennedy

A new running event will have participants in Taupō sweating tomorrow.

Pillar to Pou is a six-hour endurance challenge where participants, either by themselves or in teams of up to six people, complete as many 7.3km laps as possible.

The route follows Taupō’s Great Lake Pathway, stretching from the Two Mile Bay Sailing Club (the Pillar) to Te Ātea with the carved pou, before looping back.

If participating in a team, each 7.3km loop needs to be completed before switching runners.

The event has been created by Rochelle and Torben Landl, owners of the Two Mile Bay Sailing Club, in partnership with New Zealand sport event management company Total Sport, who all intend for Pillar to Pou to become a staple on the annual event calendar.