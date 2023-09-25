The piling on the site has been completed. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Waka Kotahi has given an update on construction of the State Highway 25A Kopu-Hikuai bridge at Taparahi that includes the news that piling has now been completed.

This time-lapse video shows the progress made on the site has been significant since the rebuild began in late June.

In a release, Waka Kotahi said there are still some uncertainties in the building programme because of “variables in construction”. These include fabrication of the beams, deck construction and impacts from the wind on crane lifts.

“We’re working really closely with our contractor to accelerate delivery. The contractor is currently delivering to the proposed programme and last week finished the piling,” the statement read.

“We know how much it means to the Coromandel to reopen this road and we’re committed to building this bridge in the shortest time possible.

“Last week our piling crew finished the bridge piling. Both the crew and rig are off to another project. They were a dedicated team who worked in both challenging and difficult conditions.

“Other activity nearing completion is the earthworks and slip stabilisation. This is a great achievement, especially after working in muddy and challenging conditions for the first two months of the project.

“Above the ground, bridge construction continues, and the team has made great progress this past week.”

Giant piles were driven down more than 20 metres to support the new viaduct bridge at SH25A's Taparahi site. Image / Waka Kotahi

The progress was outlined:

Abutment A + D: Completed the first two pours at Abutment A (the main beam and the plinth). At Abutment D the steel fixing for the main beam has been completed.

Pier B: Finished installing the steel casing and reinforcement for the last two columns and poured all four. These columns will support the bridge deck. You’ll see in the photos a platform the team built up at site and then later lifted on top of the columns – this is so they can safely access and pour the columns and construct the headstocks.

Pier C: All four piles were drilled and poured –it’s the last set for the new bridge. These piles have been cropped and the team will start placing the steel columns and temporary works for a concrete pour planned later this week.

Offsite: The first set of steel bridge girders have been coated and are ready to leave Napier. The bridge girders are due to be delivered to the site in early October. This set of girders will be lifted and placed between Abutment A and Pier B, forming the base of the bridge deck.

The bridge’s girders, which are being manufactured off-site in Napier, are ready for despatch, Waka Kotahi said.

“The team in Napier continue to work around the clock with the first set of steel bridge girders ready for their journey to Taparahi.”





