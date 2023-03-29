Three-year-old Wonder (left) and 5-month-old Leia are two of over 100 animals ready for adoption in Hamilton this weekend. Photos / SPCA

Three-year-old Wonder (left) and 5-month-old Leia are two of over 100 animals ready for adoption in Hamilton this weekend. Photos / SPCA

Are you looking for a furry addition to your family? The Hamilton SPCA might be able to help you as early as this weekend, as they are urgently looking for forever homes for 137 animals.

The Hamilton Centre hosts its first adoption weekend this Saturday and Sunday when people can pick their new pet and take it home the same day, thanks to a slimmed-down adoption process and discounted fees.

Manager Kyla Robb says the centre has been struggling to keep up with the number of animals coming in.

“We have been operating at capacity since the start of the year and we can’t do it much longer... We hope the adoption weekend helps to get those animals a home so we can help the next lot.”

There are 100 kittens, 20 adult cats, eight rabbits, three dogs and six puppies looking for a home.

“Most animals are with us because of a lack of financial ability to care for them,” Robb says.

One of the rabbits has been in SPCA care for 240 days. On average, animals only stay about two months.

For the adoption weekend, Robb has set herself the goal to get 100 animals a new home.

People will still need to fill out an application, so Robb is asking everybody coming in on the day to be patient because there might be a wait. Renters are asked to bring in written permission to hold pets at the property.

Adoption fees vary depending on the animal, but all fees are 75 per cent discounted.

The Details

What: Animal Adoption weekend

When: Saturday, April 1, from 10am to 3.30pm and Sunday, April 2, from 11am to 2.30pm

Where: SPCA Hamilton, 49 Northway Street, Te Rapa.















