The main construction of the Piarere roundabout has been completed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The main construction of the Piarere roundabout has been completed.

The main construction of the Piarere roundabout has been completed, after several years of calls from the community to make the T-intersection in South Waikato safer.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) began construction of the 60-metre roundabout on the intersection of SH1 and SH29 in January last year.

The project cost $57 million, including investigation, design, consenting and property, as well as $43.2m for the construction.

The roundabout opened to traffic in September 2024 with two temporary approach roads in action, while work continued on the three permanent approaches.

Two of the three permanent approach roads (SH1 from Tīrau, and SH29) opened to traffic in December 2024.