Photos and records of the Kāwhia District Rugby Football Sub-Union are now sought-after items.

The Kāwhia District Rugby Football Sub-Union had the distinction of playing under the supervision of three different provincial unions - South Auckland, Waikato and King Country - over more than four decades, but there aren’t many club records or photos available to view now.

Kāwhia Rugby Union was formed in 1920, with four clubs playing in a local competition. However, rugby football had been played in the area from as early as 1903.

The union became affiliated with what was then known as the South Auckland Union.

Kāwhia was a founding sub-union member of the Waikato Rugby Union when it was established in 1921, and as part of both these unions contested for the Finlay Cup (inter sub-union cup) unsuccessfully several times.

More regularly played in the early years was an eagerly anticipated annual match day with the Raglan Sub-Union, often with A and B teams competing and occasionally a schoolboys’ team.

In 1915, a game between the two unions was arranged in Egypt before the Gallipoli campaign of Wolrd War I - although no score was recorded.

In late 1927 there was talk of Kāwhia joining hands with Maniapoto and Tainui sub-unions to form a union under the auspices of Taranaki Rugby Union, but this did not eventuate.

In 1928, Kāwhia applied for and successfully affiliated with the King Country Rugby Union.

A previous record of Raglan v Kāwhia rugby matches. Image / Kawhia Settler and Raglan Advertiser

Throughout its years of organising rugby in the area, several teams were put out from different districts: Awaroa, Ōpārau, Kinohaku, Makomako, Moerangi, Taharoa, Marokopa, [Te] Mania and Te Rauamoa.

Throughout the 1930s, the competition had its ups and downs and a recess in the early 1940s because of World War II.

A Te Awamutu Courier article from April 5, 1939 suggested the union was preparing to disband then, but it wasn’t until 1961 that the Kāwhia District Sub-Union went into permanent recess because of a lack of teams in the competition.

“Mr Beatson gave notice of his intention to move at the annual general meeting of the sub-union to be held on Friday, April 14 that the Kāwhia Sub-Union be disbanded.

“During general discussion, reference was made to the lack of support extended to the sub-union last season. Considering the geographical situation of clubs on the east side of the harbour and realising that the southern section of the union had not been fully represented at the annual general meeting led to the decision to establish a precedent and hold [the] next annual meeting at Kinohaku on Friday, April 14.”

Perhaps the Kāwhia District’s most famous rugby-playing son is Raglan-born William “Bill” John Phillips (1914-1982), who played for the Makomako Club.

1937-1938 All Black Bill Phillips (Ref: 1/2-205642-F). Photo / Crown Studios Collection / Alexander Turnbull Library

He went on to play for King Country in 1934, the New Zealand Māori in 1934-1935 and North Island in 1937 before being selected to play for the All Blacks (#437) against the Springboks in Christchurch of that year.

The following year, in 1938, he obtained selection to tour Australia, where he appeared six times.

He then represented Waikato (#281) on 11 occasions across 1939, 1941, 1943 and 1946, scoring four tries.

If anyone has any photos from these local former clubs, the Kāwhia Rugby Football Sub-Union or any information post-1930, please email teawamutu.sport@nzme.co.nz.

