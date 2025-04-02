“The Airbus H145 rescue helicopter is the international gold standard helicopter for air ambulance and rescue services worldwide,” PSRT general manager Vanessa Richmond said.
“It is designed specifically for demanding, high-stakes missions, allowing rescue crews to respond faster, reach more remote locations, and with increased cabin space provide improved critical care in flight.”
The arrival of the new helicopter is just one of two reasons for the charity to celebrate, as PSRT also marks its 40th anniversary this year.
The trust was founded in 1985 after a plane crash killed management personnel from Philips NZ Ltd, an electronics goods manufacturer.
Having experienced the need for air search and rescue support firsthand, Philips NZ Ltd established an endowment and PSRT as a trust, to provide helicopter search and rescue services, initially based out of Taupō.
Now, PSRT is the charity that owns, maintains and kits out the Central North Island’s largest fleet of six community rescue helicopters, including the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter serving the Waikato, King Country and Coromandel region, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter, serving the Bay of Plenty region, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, serving the Central Plateau and Lakes region and the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter, serving the Manawatū-Whanganui region.
PSRT is responsible for fundraising for the helicopters and ensuring the crews have the appropriate equipment, bridging the gap in Government funding and resourcing.
“Without our donors, you would have a helicopter with a crew in a paddock. There is no uniform, no hangar, no equipment like a stretcher, CPR machine or a winch, no rapid response vehicle,” PSRT head of fundraising Sharni Weir said.
“The trust fundraises 20% to cover baseline costs, plus money to cover the cost to maintain the six helicopters.”
The average cost for a callout is $9500, although it is free for people in need.
Since its start, PSRT has helped save 43,438 lives across the Central North Island.
One of them was 18-month-old Ciara Hamilton who needed a helicopter in 2019.
Her mother Laura said the family was living in Tokoroa at the time and rushed to the local emergency department after Ciara had been unwell “on and off” for months.
At the ED, Laura said her daughter went “downhill really quickly”.
“I said to my colleagues, ‘I love working with you guys but I am gonna apply for this’,” Laura said.
“I came into the [job] interview and said ‘I want this job’.
“I just wanted to say thank you. [My daughter] just wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them.”
Aside from “donating her life” to the trust, she also continues to support their work with regular donations.
“They saved my daughter’s life, you can’t put a price on that... [and] I want to help keep [the service] going for someone else, pay it forward. You always think you never gonna need it - until you do.”
Richmond said stories like Ciara’s were the reason why she loved her job.