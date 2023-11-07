Photo / Paul Taylor

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews were called to an incident in Whangamatā which involved the rescue of a person who was trapped in an elevator.

A spokesperson said they were called to an address on Rangi Ave at 8.34am on Friday, November 3.

“Upon arrival, crews assisted with rescuing a person who was trapped in an elevator.”

Hato Hone St John also confirmed its attendance. A spokesperson said: “We responded [with] one ambulance, one prime vehicle and one helicopter to the scene.”

“We assessed and treated one patient who was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.”

Stay up to date with the HC Post and Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.