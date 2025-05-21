The programme launched with 12 children and 12 dogs this month, with the four-legged friends being supported by their handlers from the Canine Friends Pet Therapy organisation.

Canine Friends president Vicky Graham said the programme benefited all involved, including the “nonjudgmental” pups.

Vicky Graham is the president of the Canine Friends Pet Therapy organisation.

“It’s very rewarding for children, parents, and our members to see that child who lacks some self-confidence, and is a wee bit shy, read to a dog,” Graham said.

“You [can] see the confidence grow and their reading ability actually improving, it’s wonderful.”

She joined Canine Friends more than 30 years ago as a volunteer after buying a dog from the organisation’s founder, Eileen Curry.

The organisation’s “core focus” is to brighten the day of people in rest homes, hospitals, and hospices, a goal that resonated with her.

“I had an elderly grandmother who went into a rest home when I was quite a young teenager ... because of that experience, I was very comfortable going into rest home facilities and enjoyed it.”

Graham, who is originally from Taupō, said she still regularly visited the inpatient ward at Taupō Hospital with her 3-year-old border collie, Cohen.

More recently, Canine Friends expanded their horizons to reading programmes, having been visiting schools and council libraries nationwide for several years.

Paws and Pages have been happening around New Zealand for a few years, with Waipa’s becoming Canine Friends’ 29th.

Cambridge resident Emma Harper and her 6-year-old miniature schnauzer, Frank, are first-time volunteers in a programme of this kind.

“As a mother, former nurse, and now educational psychologist, I’ve seen firsthand how vital early support can be in helping children thrive academically, emotionally, and socially.”

Emma Harper (left) and Frank with Claire Mead, who helped kickstart Paws and Pages in Cambridge.

Harper is setting up a psychology practice, Cambridge Educational Psychology Services, to support children and young people in their education.

When Paws and Pages came around, she said the programme really appealed to her values and knowledge.

“It has been a beautiful example of connection and confidence-building through reading.

“[It’s] been absolutely heartwarming. Children who might usually feel anxious or reluctant to read light up when they see the dogs.

“Frank brings a calming presence that helps kids feel safe, seen, and celebrated.”

Cambridge librarian Claire Mead helped kick off the programme. She said she, too, has seen the benefits of the programme.

One boy who was really quiet and wary of going near a dog in the first session built up self-confidence in the second session, she said.

“He reads to the dog, talks to the dog, talks about the dog to other people and even gives it pats. He is much more confident now.”

Paws and Pages, currently catering for people aged 5 to 13, starts as a pilot at Cambridge, with plans to expand to Te Awamutu Library soon.

People can register for the next round of the programme at the end of the current school term.

