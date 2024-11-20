Advertisement
Pauanui tomo: Sinkhole threatens only road in and out of eastern Coromandel town

Al Williams
Hauraki Coromandel Post editor·Waikato Herald·
Duck Creek Bridge on Hikuai Settlement Rd, Pāuanui, pictured on Wednesday morning. The hole is pictured centre.

A tomo is being monitored 24/7 by roading crews after appearing on the only stretch of road linking Pāuanui with the outside world.

Thames-Coromandel District Council has issued multiple warnings in recent days, initially advising heavy vehicles to stay off the one-lane Duck Creek Bridge on Hikuai Settlement Rd, Pāuanui, until further notice, due to the small tomo which appeared near the bridge approach.

Heavy vehicles, specifically forestry trucks, have been increasingly present on the main artery to the Coromandel town in recent months due to large sections of forestry being cleared near Duck Creek and further towards the coast, on land neighbouring the township.

On Tuesday, the council advised all vehicles, including heavy ones, should now keep their speed under 30km/h driving over Duck Creek Bridge on Hikuai Settlement Rd, Pāuanui, until further notice, as the tomo had been temporarily filled.

It followed council warnings on Monday advising all heavy vehicles not to travel over Duck Creek Bridge due to urgent safety concerns.

Duck Creek Bridge on Hikuai Settlement Rd, Pāuanui, where a sinkhole has appeared. Speed limits have been in place since Monday.
A full repair was yet to be done as crews were now monitoring the site 24/7, the council said on Tuesday.

Engineers had assessed the site, and the proposed remedial works were being scoped and programmed as quickly as possible, the council said.

Hauraki-Coromandel Post understands heavy vehicles continued to use the bridge after the council issued their statement on Monday advising all heavy vehicles not to travel over the bridge.

On Wednesday morning, Hauraki-Coromandel Post visited the site. Roading contractors were present, and road cones and speed restrictions were in place.

The bridge piles appeared to look stable while the tomo appeared to be located at a connection point between the bridge and land. The tomo appeared to be temporarily filled.

The tomo is situated about halfway along Hikuai Settlement Rd, between Pāuanui and State Highway 25.
A council spokesman said the roading team would be addressing questions including:

  • what had specifically been identified and when.
  • if the tomo was related to more heavy vehicles on the stretch of road in recent months.
  • if heavy vehicles had continued to use the road after council warnings.
  • an estimated cost for repairs and completion timeline.
