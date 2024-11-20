Duck Creek Bridge on Hikuai Settlement Rd, Pāuanui, pictured on Wednesday morning. The hole is pictured centre.

A tomo is being monitored 24/7 by roading crews after appearing on the only stretch of road linking Pāuanui with the outside world.

Thames-Coromandel District Council has issued multiple warnings in recent days, initially advising heavy vehicles to stay off the one-lane Duck Creek Bridge on Hikuai Settlement Rd, Pāuanui, until further notice, due to the small tomo which appeared near the bridge approach.

Heavy vehicles, specifically forestry trucks, have been increasingly present on the main artery to the Coromandel town in recent months due to large sections of forestry being cleared near Duck Creek and further towards the coast, on land neighbouring the township.

On Tuesday, the council advised all vehicles, including heavy ones, should now keep their speed under 30km/h driving over Duck Creek Bridge on Hikuai Settlement Rd, Pāuanui, until further notice, as the tomo had been temporarily filled.

It followed council warnings on Monday advising all heavy vehicles not to travel over Duck Creek Bridge due to urgent safety concerns.