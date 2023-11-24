Drivers in the Waipā now get immediate notification of a ticket being issued.

Waipa District Council is moving to a system of issuing parking tickets that uses number plate scanning technology.

The new digital ticketing system replaced the method of putting chalk on tyres and then hand-writing paper tickets.

Waipā District Council would now be able to scan number plates and issue a printed ticket on the spot.

The technology has been in place since October 30.

Compliance manager Karl Tutty said drivers now get immediate notification of a ticket being issued, so they should no longer get a surprise when the infringement arrives in the post.

“Time limits in high-demand areas ensure people use car parks fairly. Central areas should have a high turnover of cars, allowing more shoppers access to local businesses, especially in the lead up to Christmas.”

The details of parking infringement would be entered into the Waipā District Council system within 18 hours of tickets being issued, making them accessible for staff to manage payments and address queries.

“This process has helped our enforcement officers issue parking infringements quickly, safely and accurately due to having electronic information available in real-time at the roadside. All the data is available online, making payments and addressing parking complaints easier and quicker to action,” Tutty said.

Waipā District Council’s customer support team is expecting to see a drop in time spent processing paperwork.

“We are encouraging the public to play by the rules and be timely when parking in CBD areas, particularly at this time of the year,” Tutty said.

The potential application of the new technology extends to other areas of the Waipā District Council, particularly in cases where infringements are currently issued manually, such as animal control.





