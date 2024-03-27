A Parafed Waikato member serving the ball during a game of table tennis. Photo / Halberg Foundation

Parafed Waikato and Waikato Table Tennis have co-designed a special, new programme.

The programme, called Serve, Spin, Smash!, is an introductory para table tennis initiative directed at disabled people of all ages and abilities.

Parafed Waikato and Waikato Table Tennis have designed the programme together with Paralympics NZ, Table Tennis NZ, Disability Sport Auckland, Parafed Canterbury, Waitematā Table Tennis and Table Tennis Canterbury in an effort to break down barriers.

Paralympics New Zealand Para Sport community manager Marianne Loh said: “With the extensive sport knowledge and lived experience of disability around the table, we were able to challenge preconceived notions of what traditional sport programmes look like.

“We’re pleased to offer an experience that welcomes everyone into the sport of Para table tennis.”

The programme uses adapted equipment and games to maximise confidence.

The organisers are now looking for disabled people to try the programme, as well as local activators to help deliver it.

An activator can be anyone who coordinates sessions, provides general assistance, and/or delivers planned activities or games. Prior table tennis experience and knowledge is not required.

Activators will be supported through initial training and a newly developed Serve, Spin, Smash! resource manual that includes easy-to-follow sessions plans.

Rachel Wu, a youth member at Waikato Table Tennis Association, is one person who already put her hand up for an activator role.

“I’m really looking forward to this programme. Having volunteered at various disability sport events and programmes previously, for me this is a chance to use that experience and step up into more of a leadership role,” Wu said.





Table Tennis Canterbury committee member Kris Alisch said the organisation was proud to be collaborating with the other groups to deliver the programme.

“At Table Tennis Canterbury we welcome all members of the community and we’ve just completed a significant stadium redevelopment which will provide better accessibility and inclusive opportunities.

“We are proud to be ... supporting New Zealand to be diverse and fully inclusive.”

Serve, Spin, Smash! is one of Paralympics NZ’s three Regional Community Para Sport Pilot programmes.

These benefit the regions involved, as well as enhance para sport capability within national sports organisations. This capability will be the foundation for disabled people participating in para sport regularly.

The new programme aligns with Paralympics NZ’s goal to see every disabled person have equal opportunities to participate in sports.

To find out more about Serve, Spin, Smash! and sign up, visit tinyurl.com/paratabletennisnz

