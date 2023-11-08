Luke Jacobson may be among the contenders to become the new Gallagher Chiefs captain. Photo / Photosport

Luke Jacobson may be among the contenders to become the new Gallagher Chiefs captain. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

The Gallagher Chiefs squad will be named at 10am tomorrow for the 2024 DHL Super Rugby Pacific season, with plenty of questions surrounding rookies and captaincy.

The 2023 Chiefs squad was possibly one of the most established yet, but a long list of players will not be named in the 2024 roster, including co-captains Brad Weber and Sam Cane.

It seems dynamic All Blacks loose forward Luke Jacobson, 26, is a viable option for captain having previously led the squad.

Although if head coach Clayton McMillan and co once again opt for co-captaincy, Chiefs veteran and fellow All Black Anton Lienert-Brown, 28, could also be in the picture.

Rivez Reihana (Crusaders), Ngane Punivai (Hurricanes), Angus Ta’avao (Blues), Atu Moli (Western Force), Laghlan McWhannell (Blues), John Ryan (Munster), Alex Nankivell (Munster), Pita Gus Sowakula (Clermont), Bryn Gatland (Kobelco Kobe Steelers), Brodie Retallick (Kobelco Kobe Steelers) and Brad Weber (Stade Français) have all departed while Sam Cane will miss the Super Rugby season as he heads to Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath for a sabbatical.

That’s 842 Super Rugby games of experience lost.

Nineteen players - Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Jacobson, Cortez Ratima, Xavier Roe, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Damian McKenzie, Kaleb Trask, Lienert-Brown, Rameka Poihipi, Daniel Rona, Quinn Tupaea, Gideon Wrampling, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Emoni Narawa and Shaun Stevenson - have all put pen to paper for 2024 or beyond.

If last year’s squad of 38 is anything to go by, 19 more players are set to be announced tomorrow.

Kaleb Trask will return to the Chiefs after a season in Japan. Photo / Photosport

Trask will return after spending the 2023 season in Japan with the Mie Honda Heat. He is signed on for the 2024 and 2025 campaigns.

With no news on Waikato first five-eighth Josh Ioane’s broken arm, Trask will help fill that void, but will Taranaki pivot Josh Jacomb get a look in after his championship-winning NPC season?

However, Poihipi also proved his worth at No 10 in 2023.

Poihipi played first five-eighth during his time at Hamilton Boys’ High School, captaining the first XV, before he switched to the midfield.

Other rookie names that could be thrown around are Waikato’s Malachi Wrampling and Tana Tuhakaraina, while former Chiefs Toni Pulu and Viliami Taulani have both been back on New Zealand soil.

Taranaki halfback Adam Lennox could well be an unlucky casualty with Cortez Ratima, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi and Xavier Roe all locked in.

“It has been great to see Xavier recover well from surgery and his strong performances so far in NPC give us a lot of confidence in this group to deliver results,” said McMillan during the NPC.

“All three players bring depth, speed and skill to their position and we can’t wait to see them in action next year.”

On the prop front, Ross is the only announced signing but you’d assume that Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Jared Proffit and Solomone Tukuafu would all retain their spots if fit.

All 2024 Super Rugby Pacific squads will be announced throughout the day tomorrow.

Gallagher Chiefs 2024 season memberships are on sale now at chiefs.flicket.co.nz/memberships

Chiefs confirmed re-signings:

Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Cortez Ratima, Xavier Roe, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Damian McKenzie, Kaleb Trask, Anton Lienert-Brown, Rameka Poihipi, Daniel Rona, Quinn Tupaea, Gideon Wrampling, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson.

Chiefs confirmed departures:

Rivez Reihana (Crusaders), Ngane Punivai (Hurricanes), Angus Ta’avao (Blues), Atu Moli (Western Force), Laghlan McWhannell (Blues), John Ryan (Munster), Alex Nankivell (Munster), Pita Gus Sowakula (Clermont), Bryn Gatland (Kobelco Kobe Steelers), Brodie Retallick (Kobelco Kobe Steelers), Brad Weber (Stade Français), Sam Cane (Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath).

Super Rugby Pacific 2024 squad namings - Thursday, November 9 (NZT):

10am: Gallagher Chiefs and Fijian Drua.

11am: Highlanders and Melbourne Rebels.

12pm: Moana Pasifika and New South Wales Waratahs.

1pm: Hurricanes and ACT Brumbies.

2pm: Blues and Queensland Reds.

3pm: Crusaders and Western Force.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald and Te Awamutu Courier

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.