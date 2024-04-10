Early detection of problems allows for better quality of life and treatment options. Photo / Bevan Conley

OPINION

It’s important to keep a close eye on older dogs, writes vet Michaela Walmsley.

As our dogs age, we want them to enjoy their golden years and remain as healthy and happy as possible.

Although they may not need as much exercise and might be happy to sleep half the day away, we need to keep a close eye on any changes that are occurring in their bodies.

Below are some common conditions that older dogs can suffer from and signs for you to monitor at home.

Arthritis

Stiff, stilted gait

Struggling to rise or lie down

Weakness in hindlimbs

Lameness or pain

Reluctance to walk or play

Unable to settle and get comfortable while sleeping

Dental disease

Bad breath

Tooth discolouration, tartar forming on teeth

Red, inflamed gums

Missing or loose teeth

Loss of appetite

Sore mouth/oral pain

Cancer

Sadly, there are many types of cancer that a dog can get, and they all cause slightly different clinical signs and symptoms

Any lumps or bumps should be regularly checked, especially if they are growing fast or annoying your dog

Any weight loss or appetite changes

Changes to your dog’s behaviour

Kidney disease, diabetes or other chronic changes

These are often associated with increased drinking or change of appetite as well as weight loss.

A lot of older dog diseases are progressive and early detection allows for better quality of life and treatment options.

Regular vet checkups are the best way to ensure your pet is as healthy as they can be, and to discuss how to ensure your dog is happy in their golden years.

Blood tests or other diagnostic tests may be recommended to help the vet diagnose any conditions early on, and blood tests can be run during a consultation.

- Michaela Walmsley, BVSc Companion Animal Veterinarian, Vetora Te Awamutu.