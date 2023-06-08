From left: Alfred Fonoti-Fuimaono, Katherine Winitana, Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono, Yufan Cecilia Zhang, Taylor Wallbank and Rhiannon Cooper will audition in Sydney. Photo / Charles Brooks

Six opera students from the University of Waikato will take centre stage and audition at the Sydney Opera House next week as part of their degree.

The students have been selected for the university’s new opera programme Te Pae Kōkako – The Aotearoa New Zealand Opera Studio (Tanzos) which combines academic, professional and industry training.

The programme is based at the Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts in Hamilton and will also bring internationally acclaimed opera practitioners to Waikato to mentor promising talent.

The audition in Sydney is only the first of several international auditions for Alfred Fonoti-Fuimaono, Katherine Winitana (Ngaariki Kaiputahi, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa), Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono, all three of Hastings, Yufan Cecilia Zhang, of Auckland, Taylor Wallbank (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Ngāti Kahungunu ki te Heretaunga) of Hastings and Rhiannon Cooper of Whangārei.

Tanzos is led by leading Kiwi soprano, University of Waikato alumna and inaugural Dame Malvina Major Chair in Opera Madeleine Pierard.

Pierard says New Zealand has always punched above its weight in opera.

“We have so many talented singers in New Zealand. Until now, the only way to make the necessary connections within the industry and receive this level of training has been to attend conservatoire overseas, usually at the cost of over $100,000.

“This programme brings the best of the best to Aotearoa and provides opportunities for our young students to take part in international auditions overseas.”

Tanzos is a fully-funded one-year degree programme in extension to the Bachelor of Music. It has a maximum of six places and includes vocal and acting coaching, language coaching in German, Italian and French, recitals and residencies with working opera companies and orchestras.

Renowned Kiwi soprano and Hamiltonian Dame Malvina Major says the programme has long been a dream of hers.

“It has been a long-term vision to see a programme in New Zealand that will train and support the international careers of talented opera singers. I’m excited to see my vision becoming a reality,” she says.

University of Waikato Vice-Chancellor Professor Neil Quigley says the university is proud to prepare students to hold their own on the global stage.

“The world of classical music and opera is competitive. By providing world-class education and helping create strong international connections with opera companies and young artist programmes, students of Tanzos are prepared to perform on the world stage.”

To find out more about the programme and this year's participants visit the Tanzos website.




