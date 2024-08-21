Fire and Emergency volunteers cut a motorist free of their vehicle after it crashed off the road north of Whitianga on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

A vehicle has rolled 15m down a bank with the sole occupant trapped for just under an hour before being cut free by fire fighters, at Ōpito Bay, about 15km north of Whitianga.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson said five trucks, including two rescue tenders with cutting equipment, attended the incident after a call was received by emergency services at about 12.45pm on Wednesday.

Crews from Kuaotunu, Whitianga and the Coromandel spent about 40 minutes extracting a person from the vehicle.

A Fenz shift manager said crews arrived on the scene about 12.53pm and extracted the person about 1.34pm.

Police confirmed they were in attendance, saying the vehicle had left the road and ended up 15m down a bank on Black Jack Rd, between Otama Beach Rd and Skippers Rd.