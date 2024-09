“Initial reports suggest that the occupant appears to have had a medical event,” the spokesperson said.

“However, a police investigation will be undertaken to establish the cause.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said an ambulance responded to the incident. They referred all further queries to police.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews were alerted to a single-vehicle crash on the corner of Albert St and Galloway St at 12.14pm.

“Crews from Hamilton City and Chartwell attended.”

