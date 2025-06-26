Advertisement
On the Up: South Waikato pig farm manager’s journey to home ownership

Maryana Garcia
By
Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
6 mins to read

After living in a pig pen to put himself through university, Jeannie Maano says the feeling of walking into his family’s house in Putāruru is indescribable.



After living in a pig pen for a year, Jeannie Maano says the feeling of walking into his family’s new house in Putāruru was indescribable. He spoke to Maryana Garcia about the hardships he overcame in his journey from the Philippines to home ownership in South Waikato.

Walking for kilometres

