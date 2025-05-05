“After 25 years of marriage, this waiata resonates deeply. Love isn’t always easy, but patience and perseverance create something truly magical.”

About using the analogy of the eel, Rei (Callum McDougall) said: “If eels can journey to Tonga overcoming every obstacle, surely our own relationships can endure life’s hardships.”

He piko he tuna blends smooth R’n’B with minimalist beats and the voices of the punga ihu (clay nose flute), which are meant to evoke the echoes of late ’90s R’n’B and hip-hop.

IA’s lead vocalist Reti Hedley said the song offered listeners a tranquil space to unwind, reflect and reconnect with the calm waters of their relationships.

“It’s a great track for winding down, offering a moment of calm amidst life’s currents.”

The song was created remotely across Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, Central Asia and Ngāruawāhia, with the music video being filmed in and around Taupō.

“We had great fun filming. Despite sitting in freezing water from Tongariro River pretending to be relaxed, it was definitely memorable,” Rei said.

IA are based in Waikato and create music that blends contemporary genres with traditional Māori instruments, exploring themes of identity, connection and cultural heritage.

Rei is an award-winning artist known for fusing Māori language and tikanga with modern R’n’B, hip-hop and electronic influences, celebrating innovative and soulful storytelling.

Rei and IA formed their friendship at the International Indigenous Music Summit in Canada in 2023.

They said he piko he tuna was rooted in whakawhanaungatanga, true relationship-building.

Writing the song together felt “connected and personal”, Rei said.

“[It was] not just verses swapped remotely, but an authentic, collaborative effort from the heart.”

Hedley added: “It felt like writing with a cuzzy who has your back, knowing that we’ve got theirs too.

“It’s an indescribable feeling of being inspired by someone and who you also inspire.”

He piko he tuna is available on all streaming platforms now.