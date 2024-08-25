Waikato Regional Council is still urging people to treat the Ohinemuri River as contaminated. Photo / Facebook / Waikato Regional Council

Waikato Regional Council is still urging people to treat the Ohinemuri River as contaminated. Photo / Facebook / Waikato Regional Council

Waikato Regional Council is expecting preliminary results in the next 24 hours from sampling of sediment that turned the Ōhinemuri River bright orange on Friday.

The council’s incident response team was on site on Friday afternoon and Saturday, taking water and solid samples upstream and downstream of where a load of bright orange sediment was discharged from a historic mine shaft and entered the Ōhinemuri River.

The old mining shaft has been confirmed as the cause behind turning the Ōhinemuri River bright orange.

Council regional compliance manager Patrick Lynch said it was appropriate to urge people to treat the discoloration as contaminated until sample results had been obtained.

“We only know what could be lingering inside a mine and that could include residual arsenic and heavy metals, so people need to be cautious and not touch any of the orange sediment that still may be lingering in the environment.”