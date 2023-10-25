Emergency services responding to the accident on Alexandra St in Te Awamutu. Photo / Jesse Wood

An 81-year-old Ōhaupō woman died on Wednesday morning after being struck by a truck on Alexandra St in Te Awamutu, police told the Te Awamutu Courier.

Police initially told the Courier the woman was 87 but confirmed on Thursday she was 81.

The incident happened on the road near the intersection with Market St about 10.45am.

Police, St John Ambulance and Fire and Emergency were called to the scene. They were assisted by traffic control to close the road from the Arawata/Sloane St roundabout to Bank St and Market St from Alexandra St to Mahoe St, as well as a section of Roche St.

Te Awamutu's main street was closed following the accident. Photo / Jesse Wood

Early on firefighters could be seen holding a tarpaulin around the scene, later a walled gazebo was erected as police investigated.

A truck believed to have been involved stayed parked a few metres from the scene throughout the road closure.

Kaumatua performing a blessing and clearing of the site of the fatal accident on Alexandra St before reopening the road. Photo / Dean Taylor

The body was removed about 2pm and kaumatua performed a blessing and clearing of the site with emergency service personnel before the final preparations to reopen the road about 2.30pm.

Police said they understood this was a distressing crash to witness.

If you witnessed the crash this morning and are feeling distressed, or want someone to speak to, support workers at Victim Support are available 24/7 and can be contacted via 0800 842 846.

Police say the investigation into the fatal incident is ongoing.

