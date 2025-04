One patient, in a serious condition, was transported to Waikato Hospital after a crash in Ohaupo this morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person is in a serious condition after being hit by a truck near Ōhaupō.

Police said they were notified shortly before 8am.

“Diversions are in place while emergency services are responding,” a spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of a motor vehicle incident on Ohaupo Rd, at 7.46am. Two ambulances and one rapid response unit attended.

One patient, in a serious condition, was transported to Waikato Hospital.