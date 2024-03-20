The six Te Awamutu BMX riders who competed in the 2024 Oceania Continental BMX Championships in Brisbane last month.

Six BMX riders from Te Awamutu turned heads - and wheels - at two BMX competitions in Australia recently.

The sextett competed in the Oceania Continental BMX Championships in Brisbane on February 18.

With a strong New Zealand contingent of more than 45 riders in various age groups, Te Awamutu was well represented with riders Tate Burdon, Brooke Penny, Sophie Penny, Luca Penny, Brock O’Neill and Eli Sasevi.

They were up against top Australian riders, so the competition was fierce and places were hard won on the paved Sleeman track in the heat of the Brisbane summer.

With the gates starting at 2pm, most motos had New Zealand riders leading the pack to the finish line.

Te Awamutu’s Oceania Continental BMX Championship results

10 years boys – Eli Sasevi 6th, Tate Burdon 9th (20″) and 7th (cruiser).

11 years boys – Brock O’Neill 5th.

13 years girls – Luca Penny 3rd; Sophie Penny 4th.

Under-23 women – Brooke Penny 3rd.

The day prior, on February 17, round one of the Queensland Regional Champs was being held at the Sports Complex, giving the New Zealand riders valuable track time.

Having competed in the UCI BMX World Cup rounds one and two in Rotorua on February 3-4, Brooke Penny went on to compete in rounds three and four on February 24-25 in Brisbane, placing 18th and 14th.

Luca and Sophie Penny also competed in the AustCycling National Series round one on February 22-23, with Sophie placing second and Luca fourth.

For many of the riders, it was the first time they had competed outside New Zealand.

Interspersed with a bit of relaxing, hitting the theme parks and a lot of track time, each of the Te Awamutu riders rode well and returned to New Zealand with an Oceania finals plate.

Queensland Regional Champs round one results

10 years boys – Tate Burdon 5th, Eli Sasevi 6th.

11 years boys – Brock O’Neill 14th.

13 years girls – Luca Penny 1st, Sophie Penny 3rd.

